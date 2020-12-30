Argentina's Senate approves historic bill to legalize abortion

Buenos Aires, Argentina (CNN) Argentina's Senate approved a bill to legalize abortion Wednesday in an historic vote seen as a major victory for abortion rights advocates in the Catholic-majority country.

The Senate voted 38-29 to give millions of women access to legal terminations under a new law supported by President Alberto Fernández. The margin was expected to be much smaller.

Massive crowds of pro- and anti-abortion activists gathered outside the Palace of the Argentine National Congress to await the results, which came in the early hours of the morning after an overnight debate. Supporters of the bill greeted the news with loud cheers -- and, in some cases, tears of joy.

Gabriela Giacomelli, whose two sisters aborted illegally, called the scene "very emotional."

"We have been fighting for years," Giacomelli said. "I see young people now, though I hope they never have to abort, but if they do now they can do it safely."

