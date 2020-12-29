Science's most fascinating and awe-inspiring discoveries in 2020

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 8:29 AM ET, Tue December 29, 2020

Ancient skull: A Homo erectus skullcap found northwest of Johannesburg has been identified as the oldest to date. The hominin, a direct ancestor of modern humans, moved out of Africa into other continents.
Stone Age chewing gum: This piece of birch pitch was chewed by a girl who lived 5,700 years ago in what's now Denmark. Geneticists were able to sequence her genome and oral microbiome from the substance. It was the first time human genetic material had successfully been extracted from something besides human bones.
Smart Neanderthals: The discovery of a 41,000 to 52,000-year-old yarn fragment wrapped around a thin stone tool in a French cave showed that Neanderthals were cognitively similar to early modern humans. Making the yarn would have required an understanding of basic math concepts and suggested that it was possible Neanderthals could make things like bags, mats, nets, fabric, baskets, snares and even watercraft.
Prehistoric Picasso: Maxime Aubert and Adam Brumm were part of the team that made the discovery of the world's oldest rock art found in a cave in Sulawesi, Indonesia.
Full belly: Dinosaur stomachs and evidence of their diets are rarely preserved in the fossil record, but the last meal eaten by an armored nodosaur just before it died was captured in exquisite detail, according to a study of a unique fossil published in June.
&lt;strong&gt;Crazy beast: &lt;/strong&gt;An artist&#39;s impression of Adalatherium, a bizarre mammal dubbed &quot;crazy beast&quot; and first described in 2020 is shown here. It would have lived among the dinosaurs and is unlike any other mammal -- extinct or living.