Boston removes statue of former slave kneeling before President Lincoln after 141 years

(CNN) A Boston statue depicting a formerly enslaved man kneeling beneath President Abraham Lincoln was removed Tuesday morning, according to the mayor's office.

"We're pleased to have taken it down this morning," a spokeswoman for Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement to CNN.

"As expressed by so many during the public process this year, we fully agree that the statue should be relocated to a new publicly accessible location where its history and context can be better explained," the spokeswoman said. "The decision for removal acknowledges the statue's role in perpetuating harmful prejudices and obscuring the role of Black Americans in shaping the nation's fight for freedom."

Walsh's office said that the statue was moved to a storage facility until a new location is selected.