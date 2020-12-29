Croatia hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

(CNN) Croatia has been hit by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, the government-owned Croatian News Agency HINA reported Tuesday, causing major damage to Petrinja, a town close to its epicenter.

The quake rocked the Balkan country at 12:20 p.m. local time (6:20 a.m. ET) and its epicenter was located 44 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of the capital Zagreb, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The EMSC said it was the largest earthquake to hit Croatia so far this year, adding it could "generate significant damage at close epicentral distances."

Darinko Dumbović, the mayor of the central Croatian town of Petrinja, called for immediate emergency aid, saying that "half the town has been destroyed," HINA reported.

Photographs from the town showed a collapsed roof of a building and a car crushed by falling debris.

