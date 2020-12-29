Argentina's Senate to vote on historic bill to legalize abortion

(CNN) Argentina could make history on Tuesday, as its Senate votes on a bill to legalize abortion.

The procedure has long been a divisive issue in the Catholic-majority country, with the impending vote galvanizing activists on both sides of the debate.

Campaigners for abortion rights and anti-abortion protesters have both organized demonstrations in front of the Palace of the Argentine National Congress in Buenos Aires where the vote will take place.

Mariela Belski, executive director of Amnesty International Argentina and an ambassador for the global women's rights movement SheDecides, was preparing to travel to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, where she will watch the debate and subsequent vote unfold inside the chamber.

Belski told CNN that if the law passes, it will "open a new era for women's rights in our country."

Read More