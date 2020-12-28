Photos: Health wins and misses in 2020 Covid-19 dominated health news in 2020, but scientific advances continued. One huge win: A vaccine years in the making finally brought an end in June to the second deadliest outbreak of Ebola, which killed over 2,200 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Health wins and misses in 2020 The first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease was launched in 2020, and research continued to hone in on behavioral and lifestyle Interventions to delay the onset of dementia. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Health wins and misses in 2020 A "game-changing" development in the fight against heart and kidney disease associated with diabetes occurred in 2020 when two newer classes of Type 2 medications -- SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 RAs -- were found to reduce the risk of diabetes-associated cardiovascular events and death. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Health wins and misses in 2020 ejection fraction, a measure of how much blood the left ventricle pumps out with each contraction. clinical trial published in March showed promise for the investigational drug vericiguat in helping people with worsening heart failure and reducedejection fraction, a measure of how much blood the left ventricle pumps out with each contraction. Hide Caption 4 of 12