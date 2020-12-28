Health wins and misses in 2020
Covid-19 dominated health news in 2020, but scientific advances continued. One huge win: A vaccine years in the making finally brought an end in June to the second deadliest outbreak of Ebola, which killed over 2,200 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease was launched in 2020, and research continued to hone in on behavioral and lifestyle Interventions to delay the onset of dementia.
A "game-changing" development in the fight against heart and kidney disease associated with diabetes occurred in 2020 when two newer classes of Type 2 medications -- SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 RAs -- were found to reduce the risk of diabetes-associated cardiovascular events and death.
In 2020, the FDA approved the first treatment for thyroid eye disease, where the eyes push forward and bulge outward, causing eye pain, double vision, light sensitivity or difficulty closing the eye.