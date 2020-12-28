(CNN) A rare, snow-white kiwi bird that inspired a children's book and was the first of its kind ever hatched in captivity has died in New Zealand after multiple surgeries to remove an unfertilized egg.

The North Island brown kiwi was hatched at Pūkaha in May 2011, with a rare genetic trait resulting in white feathers instead of the standard brown.

Manukura was seen as a "huge blessing" by the local Rangitāne o Wairarapa tribe, who saw her as a unifying symbol, according to the wildlife center's statement.

She even inspired a book by Joy Cowley, one of New Zealand's most prolific children's fiction authors, as well as a line of soft toys and other memorabilia.

