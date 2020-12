(CNN) A rare, snow-white kiwi bird that inspired a children's book and was the first of its kind ever hatched in captivity has died in New Zealand after multiple surgeries to remove an unfertilized egg.

The kiwi -- named Manukura, which means " of chiefly status " in Māori -- died Sunday, according to a statement from the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre, 78 miles (125 kilometers) from the national capital Wellington.

The North Island brown kiwi was hatched at Pūkaha in May 2011, with a rare genetic trait resulting in white feathers instead of the standard brown.

Manukura was seen as a "huge blessing" by the local Rangitāne o Wairarapa tribe, who saw her as a unifying symbol, according to the wildlife center's statement.

She even inspired a book by Joy Cowley, one of New Zealand's most prolific children's fiction authors, as well as a line of soft toys and other memorabilia.

