Chinese journalist who documented Wuhan coronavirus outbreak jailed for 4 years

Hong Kong (CNN) An independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said Monday.

A former lawyer, Zhang Zhan traveled to the central Chinese city in February to report on the pandemic and subsequent attempts to contain it, just as the authorities began reining in state-run and private Chinese media.

She disappeared from Wuhan in May and was later revealed to have been detained by police in Shanghai, a city more than 640 kilometers (400 miles) away, and charged with "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," an offense commonly used to target journalists and human rights activists.

Zhang is the first citizen journalist known to have been sentenced for her role in reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.

One of many