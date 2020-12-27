New Year's Eve will be snowy in Central US while rain is forecast on Eastern Seaboard

(CNN) As we toss 2020 to the wayside and welcome 2021 with open arms, a significant winter storm is expected to develop in the Central US this week.

But the first area of concern is a storm in the Western US on Sunday and Monday. This system will bring the first significant snowfall of the season to the mountainous regions of Southern California. Rain will be the biggest worry for the valley and coastal locations. While the rain is needed in several of these drought-stricken areas , some of the rainfall will be quite heavy at times, with even a few thunderstorms possible. This could trigger urban roadway flooding and possible isolated debris flows from recent burn scar areas.

This system shifts east through the week bringing much-needed rain to areas of Arizona and New Mexico by Tuesday. This is welcome news for Tucson, Phoenix, and Albuquerque which are all several inches below normal for rainfall for the year.

The first significant winter storm will affect L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara County Mtns with accumulations of 4-12 inches above 5500 ft. 1-4 inches between 4000-5500 ft. Could be some weather impacts across the I-5 Corridor near the Grapevine Monday-Mon night. #cawx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/LsPB5H4wJN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 27, 2020

Heavy snow will be most prevalent across the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. Most areas will likely receive at least 2-4 inches of snow, but some locations will likely exceed 6 inches through Wednesday.

The more worrying aspect will be freezing rain for portions of Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. A swath of ice of 0.25 to 0.75 inches is possible from Kansas to Michigan through Wednesday. Any ice accumulation will likely lead to travel problems, as well as potential power outages if the amount becomes significant.

Read More