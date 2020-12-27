Group of Alabama protesters places fake body bags on courthouse lawn to push for removal of Confederate flag and monument

(CNN) For months, a group of protesters in Alabama has been fighting for the removal of a Confederate flag and a Confederate monument that sit in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.

Last week, protest organizer Unique Morgan Dunston stepped up the group's demonstration efforts by adding a visual display to the courthouse lawn.

Dunston -- who has led bi-weekly protests since August -- and two other protesters placed fake slave body bags on the courthouse lawn in order to highlight the history of Marshall County and what the Confederacy supports, she said. The bags, which look like they contain bodies, were made out of garbage bags stuffed with newspapers.

"You have the right to fly the flag at home, on your truck, but it doesn't make sense for these symbols to be at our public courthouses where everybody has to go," Dunston, 24, told CNN. "It's supposed to be a place for justice for all, to have to walk by that courthouse and see those traumatizing symbols of White supremacy, it's not fair."

The body bags on the Marshall County Courthouse lawn.

Each of the 10 bags -- along with 150 wooden dowels -- symbolize the slaves owned by John Marshall, the former US Chief Justice who the county is named after. The bags are marked with the names of the slaves and the price Marshall paid for them.

Read More