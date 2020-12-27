(CNN) Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer, the Atlanta Braves announced on Sunday.

"We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend, Phil Niekro," the Braves said in a statement. "'Knucksie' was woven into the Braves fabric, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta. Phil baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in our community activities. It was during those community and fan activities where he would communicate with fans as if they were long lost friends."

After a 24-year career spanning from 1964 to 1987, Niekro was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

Master of the knuckleball and a great mentor, leader and friend, Hall of Famer and @braves legend Phil Niekro passed away overnight at the age of 81. https://t.co/aj7uScYnuy pic.twitter.com/F1GmX9Yb1n — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 27, 2020

Niekro mastered the art of throwing the knuckleball, a rarity among major league pitchers, which earned him the nickname "Knucksie."

"The goal of a knuckleball is to eliminate almost all of the spin on the baseball, causing it to flutter unpredictably on its way to the plate," MLB.com says. Knuckleballs are difficult for batters to hit -- and catchers to catch -- because of the ball's erratic movement, MLB.com said.

Read More