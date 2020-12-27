A man started a knitting group to help people like himself recover from drug addiction

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) For more than 20 years, Nelson Mendonca struggled with an addiction to drugs that saw him in and out of prison.

There was a time when he feared the cycle would never end.

But one day while he was incarcerated in British Columbia, Canada, during the coronavirus pandemic, Mendonca picked up a loom hook -- a knitting tool -- that ended up changing his life.

He joined a program where he learned how to knit. And he spent months making toques -- or hats -- for the homeless.

After his release from prison in July, Mendonca joined the Phoenix Society, an integrated addiction services center. Now he leads a group of about 10 men who have so far knitted over 200 toques they donate to people in need.

