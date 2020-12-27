John Travolta shared a video of his family celebrating their first Christmas since his wife's death

In the video, his children Ella Bleu, 20, and Benjamin, 10, are seen with a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts. Travolta is heard telling the two to say "Merry Christmas" as Benjamin munches on a treat.

The couple were married in 1991. In 1992, she and Travolta had their first child, Jett, who died in 2009 following a seizure, while the family vacationed in the Bahamas. Ella followed in 2000 and Benjamin who was born in 2010.

At the time of Preston's death, Travolta said she "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."