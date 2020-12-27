A homeless man rescued all the animals at a shelter after it caught on fire

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A homeless man risked his life to save several cats and dogs trapped at an Atlanta animal shelter after it caught fire, the facility's founder said.

Keith Walker, 53, rushed into the W-Underdogs shelter on December 18 after a fire engulfed its kitchen.

"I was nervous as hell, I'm not going to lie. I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke. But God put me there to save those animals," Walker told CNN. "If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog is my best friend, and I wouldn't be here without him, so I knew I had to save all those other dogs."

While the shelter was not completely destroyed, the fire left it uninhabitable, according to W-Underdogs founder Gracie Hamlin.

Luckily, W-Underdogs was only a week away from moving into its new facility in Atlanta, where the animals now reside.

