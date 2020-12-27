A bake-off between two dads turned into a movement that delivered thousands of cookies to essential workers

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A cookie competition between two dads turned into a heartwarming effort that has resulted in over 18,000 cookies being delivered to essential workers across Pennsylvania.

The effort, now known as "Cookies for Caregivers," began in April when Scott McKenzie was furloughed from his job as an athletic director in Huntingdon because of the coronavirus pandemic

"I had to decide if I was going to sit at the kitchen table and eat Twinkies for the rest of the year or get up, dust myself off and do something," McKenzie told CNN. "I made a commitment to myself that I was going to learn something new every week, and the first thing I did was bake some homemade chocolate chip cookies."

To his surprise, the cookies were delicious. Proud of his newest talent, McKenzie shared photos of his dessert on Facebook. That caught the attention of his long-time friend Jeremy Uhrich, who had also taken to baking cookies with his two sons during the pandemic.

"The competitor in Jeremy said to the competitor in Scott, 'I bet my cookies are better than yours,' and heck, that's all it took," McKenzie said.

