A Boy Scout troop created a 'hug booth' for nursing home residents who couldn't touch their loved ones

(CNN) Sometimes, all you need is a hug.

But for thousands of nursing home residents across the United States who've been quarantining for months because of the coronavirus pandemic , hugs are a luxury they can't afford.

Luckily for residents of Heartis Clear Lake, an assisted living facility in Webster, Texas (about 25 miles southeast of Houston), an employee's idea came to life with the help of a teenage Boy Scout, who designed three "hug booths" that allow people to embrace without touching at all.

"In March, when things shut down, one of my residents told me the only thing she missed was human touch," Becky Hudson, the lifestyle director at the facility who came up with the idea, told CNN. "When she said that, I put my gloves on and held her hands and she was just crying. That's when I started thinking of ways for our seniors to be able to hug their loved ones without risking their lives."

To protect vulnerable seniors, many nursing homes and assisted living centers closed to visitors early in the pandemic. Some residents were even barred from leaving their rooms to interact with others who live in the same facility.

