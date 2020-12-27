A 70-year-old employee known as 'Taco Bell Joe' received a $6,000 tip from his community

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A Taco Bell employee so loved by his community that he's known as "Taco Bell Joe" received a $6,095 tip raised by hundreds of his supporters.

For nearly 20 years, Joe DeCicco has worked at the drive-through window of a Taco Bell in South Daytona, Florida. He refers to all his customers as friends, remembers his guests by name and his contagious smile makes it hard for anyone to forget him.

So when Tricia Phillippi started a contest asking people to nominate their favorite local food industry worker -- who would then receive a prize -- it wasn't hard to see why DeCicco won by a landslide.

When Phillippi met him on December 18 and gave him the check, DeCicco was in tears.

"It's my customers that I owe this to. They bring out the best in me. It's them. I couldn't do it without your help," DeCicco, 70, said in a video showing the heartwarming moment . "And I'm going to do my best to live up to it, and spark a light, a little candle in every heart of every person that I meet."

Joe DeCicco holding the check.

