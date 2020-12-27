(CNN) I received my first rosary when my second grade class at a Catholic school in Baltimore received the sacrament of the first Holy Communion.

The boys were given black rosaries and a prayer book, the girls the same, but their rosaries were white. That was back in 1965.

My family was Catholic but we did not pray the rosary. I put the beads in a drawer, far more excited about the World Book Encyclopedia set I was given that same day. Never used, the rosary disappeared somewhere along the way.

It wasn't until 1994 when I acquired a second string of beads honoring Mary, the mother of Jesus, as I walked the frozen streets of East Baltimore with Sister Maria D. Jackson of the Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart.

Sister Maria of the Way of the Cross, as she was known within the Mission Helpers order, was delivering Holy Eucharist to shut-ins in my neighborhood the day after an ice storm. We'd never met before I called the convent volunteering to help with whatever might need doing. The day I called was the day Sister Maria was visiting the housebound faithful. On that cold January morning, I was trying to remove some guilt about a marriage I'd wrecked a few years earlier.

