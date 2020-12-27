Europe launches mass vaccination program as countries race to contain new variant

(CNN) A pilot took to the skies above Germany using his flight path to draw a syringe, ahead of the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign across Europe, according to data from FlightRadar24.

The pilot, Samy Kramer, invited people on his Instagram account to follow his flight, in a two-seater plane, on website FlightRadar24.

The air traffic tracking site reported that the flight took off from Friedrichshafen, near Lake Constance in southern Germany, on December 23, and lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

This image, from plane tracking website FlightRadar24, shows the syringe-shaped path of pilot Samy Kramer's December 23 flight.

The European Union (EU) officially kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday, days after approving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on December 21.

"The ... vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Saturday.