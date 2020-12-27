Seven killed in knife attack in northeast China

(CNN) At least seven people were killed Sunday morning by a knife-wielding attacker in northeast China, according to state media.

Knife attacks in public are not uncommon in China.

In June, 37 children and two adults were injured by a knife attacker at an elementary school in the southwestern Guangxi region.

In October 2018, a woman wielding a kitchen knife slashed at least 14 children at a kindergarten in the central city of Chongqing.

Nine students were killed at a middle school in Shaanxi province in April 2018 by a 28-year-old man who was later sentenced to death.

In 2017, 11 students were injured after a man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten with a knife and began attacking them.

But perhaps the worst spate of stabbings occurred in 2010, which included a period of three consecutive days in which attackers targeted schools. China's Ministry of Education responded to those events by ordering schools to strengthen security and bar strangers from entering campuses.