University of Utah football player Ty Jordan dies at the age of 19

(CNN) University of Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan has died at the age of 19, the school announced on Saturday.

Jordan was named the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Freshman Player of the Year last week. The native of Mesquite, Texas, rushed for 597 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns in a shortened, five-game season for the Utah Utes.

No cause of death was provided.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham expressed the team's deep remorse in a statement Saturday.

"Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."