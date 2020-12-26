(CNN) Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting on Saturday at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Police received calls for a shooting with multiple victims at Don Carter Lanes around 6:55 p.m. CT, Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said at a news briefing late Saturday.

"When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building," O'Shea said. "No officers fired their weapons that we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody."

Rockford police later tweeted that a "suspect is in custody."

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene and three others with injuries from gunfire, O'Shea said. Those victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

Read More