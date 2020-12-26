These podcasts helped get us through some of 2020's most difficult conversations

(CNN) Getting through 2020 was no small feat -- and among the hardest valleys to navigate were the conversations about race. It's never easy to talk or listen to debates about it, but we were forced to be honest about where we stood and where we wanted to go.

But there were moments where there seemed to be turning points , where it felt like people were really listening to the concerns of Black, Latino, Asian and Native Americans. The rise of podcasts addressing race proved there's an appetite for difficult but necessary dialogue -- and there's no one way to talk about race. It's OK to laugh and cry or be critical and compassionate.

Here are just some of the most powerful podcast episodes (there were just so many to choose from). The conversations not only got at the heart of what was on peoples' minds but provided guidance on how to talk about the problems, solutions and shenanigans that impacted so many people this year:

1. Resistance (Gimlet) 'Lesser Known Creeps'

