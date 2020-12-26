Woman rescued after car plunges off a cliff, landing on a San Francisco beach

(CNN) A woman was transported in "serious condition" after a car went off a cliff onto a beach in San Francisco on Christmas morning, according to tweets from the city's fire department.

The car went over a cliff at Fort Funston and flipped onto the beach, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted around 12 p.m. ET.

Fort Funston is a former harbor defense installation located in southwest San Francisco and features "200-foot high sandy bluffs," according to the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

It is unclear how far the woman fell or what caused the car to go off the cliff.

The woman was rescued by first responders and was taken to a trauma center by ground transportation, the fire department said.

