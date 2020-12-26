How quickly the US lost 1 in 1,000 Americans to Covid-19

(CNN) The United States reached a grim milestone on Saturday: 1 in 1,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 since the nation's first reported infection in late January.

Census Bureau estimates for the last week of December place the US population at around 330,750,000. On Saturday afternoon, the national death toll from Covid-19 reached 331,116, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Covid-19 infections in the US have reached more than 18.7 million.

The first death in the US attributed to Covid-19 occurred on February 29 in Kirkland, Washington. However, autopsy results in April determined two Californians died of Covid-19 earlier in February.

The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11. Nearing the end of March, the nation's 1,000th death was recorded, according to a CNN tally. Some states at the time began restrictive lockdown protocols to try and curb the spread. Meanwhile, most European nations were in the midst of a Covid-19 surge that overwhelmed hospitals and health care systems.

