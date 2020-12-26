Female jockey makes history in famous Boxing Day steeplechase

(CNN) Bryony Frost made horse racing history as she became the first woman jockey to win the prestigious King George VI Chase with a "dream" Boxing Day success on 20-1 outsider Frodon.

The 25-year-old Frost led from start to finish to give trainer Paul Nicholls his 12th success in the race at Kempton Park on the outskirts of London as more fancied contenders fell away.

"I have just won the King George!" said a clearly emotional Frost after crossing the finish line.

"He has just smashed everyone's expectations. I don't argue with him too much as he is his own personality," she told ITV Sport.

Bryony Frost gets a hug from trainer Paul Nicholls after riding Frodon to a brilliant victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

Frost had previously enjoyed a landmark Grade One success at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival on Frodon and the pair worked their magic again despite being the least fancied of Nicholls' four runners in the race.

