All the presents under the tree have been unwrapped, but that doesn’t mean the time for shopping is over. Brands and retailers across the internet are gifting you with savings at myriad impressive after-Christmas sales.
Spend these slow days between Christmas and New Year’s browsing deals on everything from tech accessories to complement the electronics you just received to fashions and home decor worthy of 2021 — not to mention it’s time to spend all those Christmas gift cards you got. The post-holiday sales that caught our eye are all listed below.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The internet mega-retailer always has deals, but right now, Amazon is specifically promoting some solid New Years deals on items spanning a multitude of categories.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 50% off all things home at the retailer’s Winter Clearance Sale.
- Best Buy: Holiday deals at Best Buy are still happening, with savings on TVs. Apple products and more.
- Macy’s: Take up to 60% off at Macy’s After Christmas Sale, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with code JOY.
- Target: Toys, clothes and thousands more items are on clearance at Target.
- Walmart: Seasonal favorites are up to 50% off at Walmart’s End-of-Year Clearance sale.
Home and health
- Bear Mattress: Take $300 off on orders of $1,300 or more using code NY300, $225 off on orders of $1,000 or more using code NY225 and $150 off on orders of $700 or more using code NY150. Plus, get two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress or bundle purchase
- Boutique Rugs: Use code NY60 to save 60% on rugs sitewide.
- Burrow: Save 10% on Burrow accessories, including pillows, throws and rugs, with code RENEW1.
- Casper: Take 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else with promo code NEWYEAR.
- Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, sheets and home decor, no promo code necessary.
- Eight Sleep: Shop the Eight Sleep Winter Sale, and save $250+ on the Pod mattress and more.
- EyeBuyDirect: Get 30% off orders of $65+ with code FSA30, and use your FSA dollars on a new pair of glasses before they expire.
- Mackenzie-Childs: A handful of bestselling and fan-favorite fall and holiday decor items are up to 50% off.
- Our Place: Preorder the Instagram-famous Always Pan for 20% off when you use the exclusive code CNN20.
- Rugs.com: Snag up to an extra 80% off a new rug.
- Saatchi Art: All art $1,000+ is 15% off with code HELLO2021.
- Saatva: Nab a new mattress with $225 off a purchase of $1,000 or more.
Fashion and beauty
- Athleta: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for up to 60% off your favorite activewear styles.
- Alo Yoga: The End of Year Sale features up to 70% off more than 100 new deals.
- Carter’s: Take up to 70% off clearance kids’ apparel.
- East Dane: Enjoy up to 70% off top brands, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Maison Kitsuné, Barbour and more, plus an extra 30% off with code BYE2020.
- Everlane: The minimalist cool brand is offering up to 60% off select styles from every product category.
- Jachs NY: The brand is now offering 70% off its entire collection with code 2020, plus takes an additional 25% off already slashed prices.
- Joe’s Jeans: Take 30% off full-price and sale items sitewide with code SEASONSBEST.
- Original Penguin: The Holiday Savings Event is on, with savings of up to 60% off.
- OshKosh B’gosh: Enjoy an extra 20% off clearance apparel for kids.
- Perry Ellis: Shop the Merry Perry Sale for up to 60% off.
- Sephora: The mega beauty retailer is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code MAJORSALE.
- Tarte: Shop the End of Year Sale for brand-new markdowns on your favorites up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off when you use the code SALE.
- Toms: The Surprise Sale is on, with up to 75% off final sale items. Enter your email to gain access to the deals.
- United by Blue: Take an extra 30% off the sustainable brand’s entire sale section with code HOLIDAYHANGOVER.
- Zappos: Footwear and apparel from brands including Sam Edelman, Ugg, Sorel, Crocs and more are on sale at the Winter Clearance Sale.
Tech and electronics
- Babbel: Save up to 60% on the language learning program at the New Year’s Sale.
- Case-Mate: Shop Buy More, Save More promotions, including 50% off a case, accessories and the Fuel Wireless Charger and Power Bank when you buy one case.
- Monoprice: The Ultimate Year End Clearance sale features up to 75% off hundreds of electronics.
- Rosetta Stone: Get lifetime access to unlimited language learning for just $179 for a limited time.
- Speck: Get a case for the phone you got for Christmas with 50% off sitewide.
- World Wide Stereo: Check out tons of great deals from Yamaha, Sennheiser and more during the World Wide Stereo Fell Off the Sleigh Sale with code CLEARANCE.
