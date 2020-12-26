(CNN) —

All the presents under the tree have been unwrapped, but that doesn’t mean the time for shopping is over. Brands and retailers across the internet are gifting you with savings at myriad impressive after-Christmas sales.

Spend these slow days between Christmas and New Year’s browsing deals on everything from tech accessories to complement the electronics you just received to fashions and home decor worthy of 2021 — not to mention it’s time to spend all those Christmas gift cards you got. The post-holiday sales that caught our eye are all listed below.

Major retailers

Amazon : The internet mega-retailer always has deals, but right now, Amazon is specifically promoting some solid New Years deals on items spanning a multitude of categories.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Take up to 50% off all things home at the retailer’s Winter Clearance Sale.

Best Buy : Holiday deals at Best Buy are still happening, with savings on TVs. Apple products and more.

Macy’s : Take up to 60% off at Macy’s After Christmas Sale, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with code JOY.

Target : Toys, clothes and thousands more items are on clearance at Target.

Walmart : Seasonal favorites are up to 50% off at Walmart’s End-of-Year Clearance sale.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Babbel : Save up to 60% on the language learning program at the New Year’s Sale.

Case-Mate : Shop Buy More, Save More promotions, including 50% off a case, accessories and the Fuel Wireless Charger and Power Bank when you buy one case.

Monoprice : The Ultimate Year End Clearance sale features up to 75% off hundreds of electronics.

Rosetta Stone : Get lifetime access to unlimited language learning for just $179 for a limited time.

Speck : Get a case for the phone you got for Christmas with 50% off sitewide.

World Wide Stereo : Check out tons of great deals from Yamaha, Sennheiser and more during the World Wide Stereo Fell Off the Sleigh Sale with code CLEARANCE.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.