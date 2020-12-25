NYPD officer who was shot on Christmas Eve survived because of his bulletproof vest

(CNN) A New York Police Department officer who was shot in the back during a domestic violence incident in Brooklyn on Thursday was saved by his bulletproof vest, in what officials called a "Christmas miracle."

"On this Christmas Eve into Christmas, I would say that somebody is absolutely looking out for us here in the NYPD tonight," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The incident began before 9 p.m. when the NYPD received a series of 911 calls from a mother saying, "Get here quick, get here now. He's going to come over here and shoot the place up," according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. The mother was referring to her daughter's boyfriend, he said.

NYPD officers from the 77th Precinct arrived at the Crown Heights home and had begun interviewing the mother and daughter when the boyfriend pulled up to the home and opened fire, Shea said.

"You see incredible bravery by the officers," said Shea, who reviewed the body camera footage. "You see the girlfriend point out and next thing you hear is shots being fired."

