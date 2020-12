Texas hospital spreads joy in the NICU by dressing newborns in Christmas sweaters

(CNN) Over two dozen Texas babies celebrated the holiday in style this year, sporting handmade Christmas sweaters during their stay at the hospital.

The newborns, who are at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's neonatal intensive care units across Texas, participated in what the hospital deemed its "TINIEST TEXANS™ Ugly Sweater Edition" event.

"Even in the ugliest holiday sweaters, these babies prove that good things come in small packages," the hospital wrote on its website . "The most wonderful time of the year is made complete with these bundles of joy, who are sure to make it on Santa's nice list."

To help bring some holiday cheer to the families celebrating their first Christmas in the NICU, the March of Dimes donated outfits and materials to the hospital to assemble sweaters for each baby.

Some staff members even bought more crafting items to make the festive clothing extra special, according to the hospital.

