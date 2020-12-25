A mailman, two little sisters, and weeks-long games of Tic-tac-toe

(CNN) Adam Finley loves his job as a mail carrier for USPS.

He loves visiting with the people on his route and is always looking for ways to help the neighborhood during his more than 12-hour long shifts.

So, when the schools in his Georgia community moved entirely online in the spring, Finley, or "Mr. Adam" as the kids affectionately call him, couldn't help but feel sorry for the students stuck inside all day; some going weeks or months without seeing their classmates in person.

One day during his daily route in Stone Mountain, Finley decided to do something to help lift the spirits of the Jones sisters, Eva, 7, and Aria, 6.

"These girls haven't been able to go to school or see their classmates all year," Finley told CNN. "I thought, 'What can I do to bring a smile to their faces? Something different, something to bring some excitement for the day.'"

