This team of high schoolers is building accessibility with free, 3D-printed prosthetics

(CNN) For this first time in his life, Pete Peeks was able to use both hands to hang Christmas lights outside his house this year -- thanks to the help of a high school robotics team.

Peeks, 38, was born without the full use of his right hand, and though many may take gripping a nail, hammering it in and stringing holiday lights for granted, Peeks said it was beyond his wildest dreams.

Early this month, he became one of the latest clients of the Sequoyah High School Robotics Team in Canton, Georgia. The team has designs and 3D- printed custom prosthesis to send for free to people around the world who need them. And as Americans gather for the winter holidays, the students will be at home continuing their work.

"The beauty of this project is that it can be done virtually and/or with limited contact. So, our goal is to still finish up these clients and take on new clients over the Christmas break," their teacher Brent Hollers said.

The team of students has taken on clients from all over: from the US to China and Algeria. And the international effort to increase access to prosthesis began as an eagle scout project.

