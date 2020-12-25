(CNN) —

Boxing Day has arrived here in Canada and offers a great chance to pick up any gifts you didn’t grab before Christmas (for loved ones or yourself). There are plenty of savings to be had at Amazon, which is wasting no time with discounts. Currently, devices like Echos, Kindles and Fire TV Sticks are discounted along with jewelry, TVs and household items.

We’ve done the work digging through the sale, as we do here at CNN Underscored, so scroll ahead to see what we’ve highlighted as the best Amazon Boxing Day deals.

4th Gen Echo ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon’s newest spherical Echo is seeing a sharp discount for Boxing Day. Better yet you’re scoring savings on our top pick for a smart speaker. The 4th Gen Echo gives you instant access to Alexa, room-filling sound and a unique design. You get your pick of four colors: charcoal, twilight blue, glacier white and (PRODUCT) RED.

LeCalla Sterling Silver Set of 3 Balinese Hoop Earring ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.ca)

What’s better than a deal on a single pair of earrings? What about three pairs all crafted from sterling silver with modern designs. This three-pack of LeCalla Balinese hoop earrings make a great gift and feature an anti-tarnish coating.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones ($348, originally $498; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

These Sony headphones are our top pick for over-ear and noise-canceling headphones. With over 30 hours of battery life, class-leading active noise cancellation, a wide soundstage and a comfortable build they seriously impress.

Philips Hue White & Color Three Pack ($129.99, originally $140.28; amazon.ca)

Looking to expand your smart lighting collection? This three-pack of Philips Hue A19 Bulbs can help accomplish just that. While these need a Hue Hub to work, each of these bulbs can light your space with some inspiring colors and integrates with your smart home ecosystem of choice.

Fire 7 Tablet ($59.99, originally $69.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

For just CDN $59.99 the Fire 7 provides the basic for entertainment and light productivity. With FireOS in tow you can stream movies and TV shows, rock out to your favorite songs and even play games.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera ($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.ca)

With a compact build and the ability to print photos on the fly, the Instax Mini 11 Camera is a great way to capture memories. It even features a built-in selfie mirror.

75-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV ($1,399.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: TCL

TCL updated the 5-Series in 2020 with a quantum dot panel and a slimmer design. The result is thin bezels and an immersive viewing experience. QLED delivers vibrant colors and images really pop.

Blink Mini ($29.99, originally $44.99; amazon.ca)

This compact indoor security camera works within the Alexa ecosystem. It has a 1080pHD lens with the ability for two-way talk and night vision.

iRobot Roomba 675 ($299.99, originally $369.99; amazon.ca)

iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum PHOTO: Amazon

This iRobot smart vacuum can handle hardwood and carpet floors alike while also being able to talk pet hair on the ground. It even integrates with Alexa and can easily be emptied.

Galaxy Buds Live ($149.99, originally $204.99; amazon.ca)

Samsung’s latest earbuds might look like beans, but in our testing, they proved to be incredibly comfortable. At the same time, these deliver noise cancellation and a strong sound profile with clear lows, mids and highs.

Fitbit Charge 4 ($149.95, originally $199.95; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Best Buy

The Charge 4 from Fitbit can track steps, calories and even miles walked. It can sync up with Spotify for easy control and even monitor your heart rate with a sensor on the back.

Fire TV Stick Lite ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.ca)

The entry-level Fire TV Stick still plugs right into the HDMI port on the back of your TV and gives you access to thousands of streaming services. It delivers content in 1080pHD.

4th Gen Echo Dot with Clock ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.ca)

Echo Dot with clock PHOTO: Amazon

This small spherical Echo delivers modest sound and instant access to Alexa. The big feature is an LED display on the front that tells time.

Select Ray-Ban & Oakley Polarized Sunglasses ($30 off; amazon.ca)

These might be the two most iconic sunglasses brands out there, and they all come with polarized lenses out of the box.

Bose Sport Earbuds ($215, originally $235; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

The basic true wireless earbuds from Bose deliver big value with comfortable ear tips, balanced sound and an ample five hours of battery life. And to ensure a proper fit, Bose includes three ear tips in the box.