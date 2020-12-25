Pakistani court orders release of men previously convicted in Daniel Pearl murder

Islamabad (CNN) A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of four men accused of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, saying their detention was "illegal."

The four men, who were found guilty in 2002, had their convictions overturned in April by the same High Court in the southeastern Sindh province. Among those accused of Pearl's murder is British national Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had his death sentence reduced to seven year's detention. The men had been kept in jail under temporary detention orders since then.

A written order from the Sindh High Court calling for the release said that Sheikh and three other men had "suffered irreparable harm and extreme prejudice" after spending 18 years behind bars prior to their acquittal and then "almost a further nine months" based on detention orders issued by the Sindh government.

The court order was not fully signed off by end of business on Thursday and the men remained in custody.

Pearl, who was working as the South Asia bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was in Karachi reporting on Pakistani extremists and British "shoe bomber" Richard Reid when he was kidnapped and then beheaded by militants.

