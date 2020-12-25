Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on Christmas Eve, a local official said.

"Boko Haram attacked Pemi village, killed seven people and abducted another seven, including a pastor," Kachallah Usman, secretary of the Chibok local government area, told CNN on Friday.

"They also burned down a church, a dispensary and several houses," he added.

Pemi is located approximately 20 kilometers from Chibok, where Boko Haram kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls six years ago.

A man purporting to be Abubakar Shekau, a leader of one of Boko Haram's factions, also said the group was responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 schoolboys in the country's northwest earlier this month, though governor Aminu Bello Masari refuted this claim, saying that "local bandits" were responsible.

