Meghan and Prince Harry share Christmas card starring little Archie

(CNN) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a family Christmas card featuring their 18-month-old son Archie in his first public image in months.

In the card, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focus their attention on a light-haired Archie as the family is surrounded by their two dogs, a miniature home and lush greenery. A small Christmas tree decorated with a red bow is placed nearby.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card reads.

The image, which appears to be an illustration, represents the first look at Archie since his first birthday in May

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a spokesperson for the family said, according to Page Six . "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."