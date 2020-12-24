Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder claims he's being extorted by one of team's minority owners

(CNN) Dan Snyder, the majority owner of the NFL's Washington Football Team, claimed in a court filing Wednesday that he's being extorted by one of the franchise's minority owners, Dwight Schar.

Snyder said in the filing that Schar threatened to release information if Snyder didn't sell the team.

This filing comes a day after The Washington Post reported the Washington Football Team paid $1.6 million to a former employee in 2009 to settle a sexual misconduct claim she made against Snyder. Details of the alleged incident and settlement were also reported by The New York Times.

Both the Washington Football Team and the NFL declined to provide comment on the situation.

"I have been the subject of an extortion campaign by Plaintiff Dwight Schar based on the threat of leaking information about the meritless allegations for which, despite his knowledge that no evidence of wrongdoing was found after an investigation by a well-respected law firm, Plaintiff Schar nevertheless threatened to reveal to discredit me and embarrass my family, but which the insurance carrier decided to settle," Snyder said in the filing.

