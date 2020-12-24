Around 200 toys were stolen from a Texas public housing complex. More than 2,000 gifts were donated to replace them

(CNN) It was set to be a Christmas to remember for all the wrong reasons.

Disappointed staff prepared for a pared down Christmas. But when residents of the Texas city found out about the theft, they donated hundreds more gifts.

"San Antonio is a very caring and supportive community," said Joel Tabar, director of community development initiatives at the San Antonio Housing Authority, or SAHA. "And in this case, the city came together to save Christmas for these hundreds of kids."

With the help of nonprofits, local religious communities and fellow San Antonians, Tabar said that SAHA has received over $18,000 in donations and more than 2,000 toys for the children at Alazan-Apache Courts, one of San Antonio's poorest neighborhoods. The housing authority has never received this many gifts, Tabar said, so staff have enough now to expand their reach to many more public housing residents.

Read More