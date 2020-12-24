Petitions for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are the most signed pleas of all time at Change.org

(CNN) It's been a challenging year: a global pandemic claimed millions of lives, a national reckoning on race put a spotlight on police brutality in minority communities and a fraught presidential race dragged on for days after Election Day before a winner emerged.

As people witnessed these historic events, many used social media to express their frustrations . Some took to the streets in protest . Others decided to start petitions on sites like Change.org to raise awareness of issues important to them.

"2020 has been a historic year in many ways, and it was no different on our platform," said Michael Jones, managing director of campaigns at Change.org. "Hundreds of millions of Americans came to Change.org to sign petitions on the most important issues affecting them this year."

The organization saw a significant jump in petitions that were created and signed. It also saw a spike in campaigns that were declared victories because they accomplished their goals.

And racial justice issues triggered petitions that saw the biggest engagement.