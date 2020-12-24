Need something last minute? Here's what is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Updated 8:17 AM ET, Thu December 24, 2020

Kroger is one of many stores open on Christmas Eve, but closed Christmas Day.
Kroger is one of many stores open on Christmas Eve, but closed Christmas Day.

(CNN)The biggest question this time of year is wondering where you can get a last-minute gift or recipe ingredient during the holidays.

This year, most stores are closed for Christmas Day but are open Christmas Eve for any final shopping or curbside pick-up orders.
Also, while most of these restaurants will be open nationwide, make sure to check your local store for hours because it does vary by location.
Open only on Christmas Eve:
    Grocery stores:
    Read More
    • Aldi
    • Kroger
    • Trader Joe's (closes early at 6 pm)
    • Whole Foods (closes early at 7 pm)
    • Publix (closes early at 7 pm)
    Stores:
    • Target
    • Wal-Mart
    • Sam's Club
    • Costco
    • Dollar General
    Home Improvement:
    • Home Depot
    • Lowe's
    Restaurants:
    • Cracker Barrel
    • Carrabba's
    • Outback
    • Chick-fil-A
    Open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
    Restaurants:
    • Bob Evans
    • Domino's (select locations only)
    • McDonald's
    • Ruth Chris steakhouse
    • Sonic
    • Ihop
    • Waffle House
    • Denny's
    • Starbucks
    • Buffalo Wild Wings
    • McCormick & Schmick's
    • Boston Market
    • Panda Express
      Pharmacy's:
      • Rite Aid
      • CVS
      • Walgreens