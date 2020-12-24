Track Santa as he flies around the world on Christmas Eve

(CNN) NORAD is focusing its formidable tracking systems on Santa Claus and his reindeer as they make their annual flight delivering presents to children around the world.

This is the Santa Trackers 65th anniversary.

Normally, hundreds of volunteers staff a special call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to update children who call 1-877-Hi-NORAD from all over the world on Santa's location.

This year, there will be a smaller number of volunteers answering calls to reduce the potential risk of spreading the virus.

"NORAD is committed to tracking Santa while keeping our military, their families, and our dedicated call center volunteers safe," NORAD said in a news release.

People who can't get through to a volunteer will hear a recorded message with Santa's latest location.

Health officials say that children don't need to worry about Santa's health as he goes from house to house all night.