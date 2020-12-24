San Diego County wildfire prompts evacuations at Camp Pendleton and nearby area

By Stella Chan, CNN

Updated 9:58 AM ET, Thu December 24, 2020

A wildfire in northern San Diego county has scorched 500 acres.
(CNN)A wildfire in northern San Diego County has scorched 500 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations, according to Cal Fire.

Camp Pendleton issued a mandatory evacuation for DeLuz Housing, Wounded Warrior Battalion and Lake O'Neile Campground due to the fire near Naval Weapons station -- Fallbrook.
The "Creek fire," which erupted late Wednesday night near Fallbrook, forced evacuations of at least 7,000 residents.
    The southwestern part of the state is under a red flag warning -- warm, dry, windy conditions -- until noon Thursday.
    Gusty winds have peaked and will "slowly but surely weaken," according to the National Weather Service San Diego
    It is common for utility companies to enact a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to prevent equipment from sparking fires during such weather conditions.
      Utility San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) has pre-emptively shut off power to 6,797 customers while 24,725 customers are under a warning.
      Southern California Edison (SCE) shut off power to 19,216 of its 5 million customers and another 155,368 are under consideration. No San Diego county customers will be impacted, according to the SCE website.