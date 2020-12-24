Sara Stewart is a film and culture writer who lives in western Pennsylvania. There are mild spoilers below for "Promising Young Woman." The views expressed here are solely the author's own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) "I was hoping you'd feel differently by now."

Carey Mulligan's character is highly quotable in the black comedy " Promising Young Woman ," but this one line stands out as a mission statement: For all the high-profile attention to sexual predators in recent years, rapists still get away with it most of the time -- and victims who speak out are still likely to have their lives turned upside down.

From the first scene of this film written, directed and produced by Emerald Fennell, Cassie (Mulligan) is gunning for men who prey on women. Playing drunk at clubs and bars, she finds there's always a supposedly well-intentioned guy willing to make sure she gets home -- or take her to his place. When he inevitably crosses a line, she snaps into sobriety.

It's being called the latest rape-revenge movie (a category spawned by films like "I Spit on Your Grave" and "Ms. 45"), and I guess it technically is. But "Promising Young Woman," a messy mix of humor and drama and horror that revolves around a female friendship, feels altogether different from these earlier movies and others like them.

It lacks the familiar beats we've come to expect: The monstrous initial act of sexual violence, the ensuing bloodbath as the female victim comes after her attacker (or attackers, usually). The rapists are clearly villains. The punishment fits the crime. The idea, I suppose, is to send your audience home feeling vindicated, though that's not always how they have felt.

