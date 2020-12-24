At-home DIY smell tests could catch Covid-19 cases

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(The Conversation) Smell loss -- called anosmia -- is a common symptom of Covid-19. For the past nine months, the two of us -- a sensory scientist and an infectious disease epidemiologist -- have applied our respective expertise to develop smell-based screening and testing programs as part of a response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

In early October, one of our graduate students shared the story of her mom and her daily coffee routine. It illustrates perfectly how smell checks could be used as a screening tool for Covid-19 infection. One afternoon, our graduate student's mom went to make her habitual cup of coffee only to discover she could not smell or taste it. She'd heard from her daughter about Covid-associated anosmia, so she next tried smelling some pine-scented cleaning spray and couldn't smell that either.

Given her sudden and unexplained anosmia, our student's mom quarantined herself and got a Covid-19 test, which came back positive. By taking her smell loss seriously, getting a rapid test and self-isolating, she created a dead end for the virus, breaking the transmission chain before the virus could spread to anyone else.