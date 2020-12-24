Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite Sony over-ear headphones, discounted Dyson products and savings on some of Oprah’s favorite things on Amazon. All that and more, below.
Oprah’s Favorite Things (starting at $7.50; amazon.com)
As a belated holiday gift to you, Amazon is marking down a few items from Oprah’s Favorite Things list on the site, including luxe beauty products and delicious chocolates. A few other top-rated items that didn’t make the mogul’s list are on sale, too, and they’re certainly worth considering as an end-of-year treat for yourself. After all, Oprah would approve.
Dyson vacuums and fans (starting at $249.99; target.com)
Target is offering up on savings on vacuums and a few fans from Dyson. Those with heavy duty messes should pay special attention to the upright models on sale, though V8 and V11 stick vacs are both marked down, too. And if you’re looking to keep cool, spring for either of two fan/air purifier models that are among the discounts.
Toms
If your footwear collection isn’t quite winter-ready, head over to Toms where you can snag up to 75% off at the brand’s End-of-Year Surprise Sale. Shop the brand’s famed slip-ons (including shearling-lined styles that are perfect for the season), along with cozy slippers, cute boots and more. There’s no code necessary to add the discount to your cart.
Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones ($209.99, originally $349.99; ebay.com)
It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4s are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now, you can get a refurbished pair of the best headphones on the market in silver for just $209.99. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.
Old Navy
Get new fashions for a new year with up to 75% off storewide at Old Navy, plus an additional 20% off your order, no code necessary. Save on sweats for as low as $20, coats starting at $15, pajamas down to $8 and more so you can stay stylish in 2021.
More deals to shop
- A couple open box iPad Pro models are marked down — and selling out fast — at Woot! for one day only.
- Tax season will be here before you know it, so seize the opportunity to save on a few versions of Intuit TurboTax software at Amazon.
- Transform your TV into a true home theater with this factory reconditioned Vizio soundbar and subwoofer, down to just $89.99 for one day at Woot!.
- A few brightly colored 40-ounce Hydro Flask water bottles are 25% off at Nordstrom right now.
- This $100 iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot Bundle (which sold out super fast the last time it was marked down) is the perfect post-holiday gift for the budding engineer in your life.
- Our pick for best portable ring light is $1 off at Amazon right now and is sure to brighten up your next Zoom meeting.
- Stock up on tees, sweats and other wardrobe basics at this Hanes sale.
- Snag a few top-rated Samsung SD cards at an all-time low price; they’re especially handy if you have a Nintendo Switch.
- Add new Cuisinel cast iron cookware to your kitchen, plus an organizer to keep your new pans in order, for up to 40% off.
- It’s always smart to have a jump starter on hand, so pick one up today for as low as $24.49 on Amazon.
