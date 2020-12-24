(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite Sony over-ear headphones, discounted Dyson products and savings on some of Oprah’s favorite things on Amazon. All that and more, below.

Oprah's Favorite Things PHOTO: Amazon

As a belated holiday gift to you, Amazon is marking down a few items from Oprah’s Favorite Things list on the site, including luxe beauty products and delicious chocolates. A few other top-rated items that didn’t make the mogul’s list are on sale, too, and they’re certainly worth considering as an end-of-year treat for yourself. After all, Oprah would approve.

Dyson PHOTO: Target

Target is offering up on savings on vacuums and a few fans from Dyson. Those with heavy duty messes should pay special attention to the upright models on sale, though V8 and V11 stick vacs are both marked down, too. And if you’re looking to keep cool, spring for either of two fan/air purifier models that are among the discounts.

Toms Surprise Sale PHOTO: Toms

If your footwear collection isn’t quite winter-ready, head over to Toms where you can snag up to 75% off at the brand’s End-of-Year Surprise Sale. Shop the brand’s famed slip-ons (including shearling-lined styles that are perfect for the season), along with cozy slippers, cute boots and more. There’s no code necessary to add the discount to your cart.

Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4s are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now, you can get a refurbished pair of the best headphones on the market in silver for just $209.99. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Old Navy PHOTO: Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new year with up to 75% off storewide at Old Navy, plus an additional 20% off your order, no code necessary. Save on sweats for as low as $20, coats starting at $15, pajamas down to $8 and more so you can stay stylish in 2021.

