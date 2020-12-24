(CNN) As China grows richer, the waistlines of adults in the country are also expanding.

More than half of Chinese adults are now considered overweight, a study conducted by the country's National Health Commission revealed on Wednesday. Obesity rates among Chinese adults have also more than doubled in less than two decades, from 7.1% in 2002 to 16.4% this year.

According to the report, 50.7% of Chinese adults are overweight, including those who are obese. In a country of 1.4 billion, that amounts to more than half a billion people -- more than the entire US population.

That's a sharp increase over the past two decades. In 2002, 29.9% of Chinese adults were overweight, including obese. In 2012, that figure rose to 42% , according to previous reports released by Chinese health authorities.

"Our country's residents face a severe problem of overweight and obesity. The overweight and obesity rates among residents in both urban and rural areas and across all age groups are steadily rising," Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said at a news conference on Wednesday.