These were CNN's top 100 digital stories of 2020

(CNN) You know it's been a remarkable year when a devastating global pandemic isn't the only major story capturing people's attention.

In a look at CNN's most-read digital stories of 2020, November's historic US presidential election looms large. But the intensity of the year is reflected in the wide range of stories that captured the world's interest.

From the very start of 2020, users flocked to CNN for news on the airstrikes in Iraq, the impeachment and Kobe Bryant's tragic death.

March and April saw record global interest in the coronavirus, with people all over the planet turning to CNN for information. Throughout the year, readers wanted to know the basics: How many people were infected, when their stimulus checks were going to arrive, and what they could do to stay safe.

During the tense days following the election, people were glued to vote counts and projections. They experimented with electoral maps. They refreshed and reloaded as the latest results crept in.