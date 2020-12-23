South Carolina man sues city of Rock Hill, alleging police ordered him out of his house naked and held him at gunpoint while searching his house

(CNN) A South Carolina man filed a lawsuit against the city of Rock Hill on Monday, alleging that police officers ordered him out of his house naked and held him at gunpoint while searching his home in 2019.

Jethro DeVane, 71, is suing the city for gross negligence, civil assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage, false imprisonment, abuse of process, civil conspiracy and state constitutional violations, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CNN.

The accusations stem from an incident on June 3, 2019, during which officers responded to a call from a citizen who witnessed four juveniles inside the person's car. Citing a police report of the incident, the complaint says officers "searched the field where the suspects were last seen but did not see anyone."

DeVane did not live near the house where police had been called, according to the complaint. The report cited in the complaint says officers continued the search after four males were seen running. The officers then saw the open door of a house, where they located DeVane, but didn't find the juveniles.

The police report describing the officer's interaction with DeVane is "not a true account of what occurred," the complaint says.

