Kentucky sisters lost their mom, dad and grandfather to Covid-19 within four weeks

(CNN) Sisters Jessica Cheatham and Jama Allen plan to do everything they can to preserve for their kids the family's Christmas traditions -- even as they mourn the crushing loss of their mom, dad and grandfather to Covid-19.

The festivities would start each year with their mom, Lisa Cheatham, 58, setting out a plate-bending buffet with just about every breakfast food you can think of, the sisters said.

Then they would open presents, watch festive movies (Christmas Vacation and The Grinch are family favorites) and play card games into the evening.

Their dad, Mark, 61, would have his video camera ready to capture special moments.

Now the holiday will never be the same, the sisters say, after their parents and their grandfather died within a four-week period.

