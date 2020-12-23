A person who went to work while sick is likely the cause of two separate Covid-19 outbreaks in Oregon

(CNN) Officials in Oregon say a "superspreader action" is likely behind two recent Covid-19 outbreaks in the state.

The action in question: A person knowingly went to work while sick and later tested positive for the virus, Douglas County officials said last week.

Two separate Covid-19 outbreaks have now been traced back to that person, officials said. Seven people died as a result of the first outbreak, and hundreds of people were forced to self-isolate over the second one.

"One of those outbreaks has resulted in seven deaths, and the other recent outbreak has placed over 300 people/families in quarantine," a December 17 statement from the Douglas County government reads. "We can't even imagine the tremendous remorse these people are feeling right now, and we sympathize with them."

County officials referred to the incident as a "superspreader action," calling it "one of the most concerning issues we are facing right now." It's a twist on the term "superspreader event," which refers to large in-person gatherings such as weddings, parties or religious services where the presence of one infected person has the potential to spur a viral outbreak.